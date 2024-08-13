RFG Advisory LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,618,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $178.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.10. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $185.49.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
