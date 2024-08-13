RFG Advisory LLC Has $459,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,531.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 312,179 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 293,045 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 853,079 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

