RFG Advisory LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Analog Devices by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $212.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

