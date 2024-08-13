RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 15,867.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 89,175 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.62.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $137.59 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average of $114.72.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,300 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.