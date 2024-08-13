RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

