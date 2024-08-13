RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 172.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

