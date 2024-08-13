RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 207,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2352 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.