RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.0 %

UJUN stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

