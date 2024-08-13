RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,135 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,451,000 after buying an additional 621,078 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 257,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ITB opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.96. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.