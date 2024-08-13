RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 3,038 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,020,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000.

CGGR stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

