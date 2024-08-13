RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 364 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,502,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,013,000 after purchasing an additional 294,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $484.47 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $502.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.95 and a 200 day moving average of $440.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

