RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 3,662 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 81,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,018,241.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 81,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,018,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,296,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,569,675 shares of company stock worth $54,028,757. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IOT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

