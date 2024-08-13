RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 5,893 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

