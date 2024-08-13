RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 103,795 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 346,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 189,573 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 227,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

CGUS stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

