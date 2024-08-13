RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,434 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,460,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $38,727,000. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $20,848,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock opened at $168.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.54. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $179.76.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.