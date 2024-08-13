RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,755 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

A number of analysts have commented on SFM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,596 shares of company stock worth $10,509,596. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

