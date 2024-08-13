RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 798.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 171,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 152,513 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 129,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

