RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 745,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,045,000 after buying an additional 725,925 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.