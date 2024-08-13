RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

PECO stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

