RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS MTUM opened at $185.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.70.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

