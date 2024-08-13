RFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,311 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,812,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 399.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 32.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

