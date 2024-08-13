RFG Advisory LLC Sells 501 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TTE opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.