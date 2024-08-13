RFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,848 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

ARES opened at $140.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.37.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.82%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

