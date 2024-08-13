RFG Advisory LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 169,425 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,375,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after acquiring an additional 110,235 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

