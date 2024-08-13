RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

