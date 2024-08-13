Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.10

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.10 and traded as high as C$32.11. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$31.36, with a volume of 2,268 shares trading hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. The company has a market cap of C$343.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

