Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) to Issue Dividend of $1.77

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,929.87 ($62.95) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,910 ($75.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,139.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,242.86. The company has a market cap of £61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.37, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($79.16) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($72.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($75.33) to GBX 5,800 ($74.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.61) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,305 ($80.50).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

