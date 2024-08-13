Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOOD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.30.

Shares of HOOD opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,657,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,066,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,657,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,913 shares of company stock valued at $25,680,423 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,673,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,559,000 after buying an additional 672,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

