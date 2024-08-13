Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Robinhood Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $304,506.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $304,506.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,913 shares of company stock worth $25,680,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 87.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $8,299,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

