Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 10.7% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Rollins by 19.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ROL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

