Roth Capital Comments on Altus Power, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Altus Power in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

NYSE AMPS opened at $2.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $472.38 million, a P/E ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.00. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 82,576 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,710,998.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 82,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $12,589,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altus Power by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 807,071 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $5,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altus Power by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after buying an additional 438,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the second quarter worth $1,085,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

