Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.10. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock worth $13,667,094. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

