RTX (RTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RTX (NYSE: RTX):

8/11/2024 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2024 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2024 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

7/30/2024 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2024 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $94.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $115.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $119.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2024 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $115.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $491.00 to $467.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at Melius Research from $490.00 to $493.00.

7/15/2024 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/5/2024 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/27/2024 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

RTX Trading Up 0.4 %

RTX stock opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $118.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 32.7% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

