SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SABS opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.34. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,531.26% and a negative return on equity of 109.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.