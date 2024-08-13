Safestay (LON:SSTY) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Safestay Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON:SSTY opened at GBX 20.75 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Safestay has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.23. The company has a market capitalization of £13.48 million, a PE ratio of -2,075.00 and a beta of 1.35.
About Safestay
