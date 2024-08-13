Safestay (LON:SSTY) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Safestay Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:SSTY opened at GBX 20.75 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Safestay has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.23. The company has a market capitalization of £13.48 million, a PE ratio of -2,075.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Safestay alerts:

About Safestay

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.