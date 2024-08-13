Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) to Market Perform

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.