Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised their target price on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.50.

Shares of SAP opened at C$29.40 on Monday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$25.28 and a 1 year high of C$32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.32.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. Saputo had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.915804 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 94.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca bought 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,999.79. In related news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca purchased 1,361 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,999.79. Also, Senior Officer Richard Wallace purchased 4,950 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.48 per share, with a total value of C$150,899.76. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

