Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 83,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.6% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the second quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $162.29 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,263,304. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

