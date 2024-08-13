Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,637 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,746,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,885,000 after buying an additional 51,175 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.8 %

SLB opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,779 shares of company stock worth $11,103,553. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

