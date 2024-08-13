Scotiabank Cuts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$24.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC downgraded Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Interfor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.33.

Interfor Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Interfor

IFP opened at C$17.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$906.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.51. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$15.35 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

