Scotiabank Increases Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $76.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEGN. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Price Performance

LEGN stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $72.38.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after buying an additional 117,794 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 142,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.