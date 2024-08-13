Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,423 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in AES by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AES by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969,594 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,773,000 after buying an additional 1,929,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AES. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

AES stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

