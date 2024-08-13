Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 40,721 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Scotiabank upped their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

