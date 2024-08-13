Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

