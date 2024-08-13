Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444,312 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after buying an additional 501,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,362,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,459,000 after buying an additional 369,628 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

General Mills Stock Down 1.2 %

GIS stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.