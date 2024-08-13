Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

