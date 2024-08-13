Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

