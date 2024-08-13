Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,665 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,020,431,000 after buying an additional 215,207 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,857,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $595,369,000 after acquiring an additional 206,756 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $212,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,958,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

