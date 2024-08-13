Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Dover by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $174.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.20. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

