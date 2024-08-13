Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.4 %

CHD opened at $100.84 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

